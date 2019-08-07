Manchester United's move for Christian Eriksen on verge of collapse – because he wants a different move

Manchester United could be forced to end their interest in Christian Eriksen after talks with the player stalled.

According to ESPN, United have not been encouraged by their discussions with the Tottenham playmaker, who is thought to be holding out for a transfer to Spain.

Eriksen was strongly linked with Real Madrid earlier in the summer, but the La Liga giants have cooled their interest in the Dane as they seek to sign Paul Pogba instead.

Manchester United have ceased negotiations to bring Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford as they believe the Tottenham midfielder has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, Sky Sports News understands.— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2019

Eriksen is out of contract at Spurs next June and had been hoping to a seal a move ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the midfielder may now remain in north London for another year, with United poised to call a halt on discussions.

Eriksen has made 277 appearances for Tottenham since his arrival in 2013.

