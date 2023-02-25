'Clear we have to do something': Jurgen Klopp blunt on need for Liverpool rebuild

Liverpool (opens in new tab) boss Jurgen Klopp says it's "clear we have to something in the summer" as his side's sub-par season goes on.

Premier League runners-up to Manchester City (opens in new tab) last season, the Reds have fallen away badly this term and sit eighth ahead of Saturday night's trip to Crystal Palace (opens in new tab).

That game comes after Liverpool's campaign hit a new low on Tuesday night, when they blew a 2-0 lead to lose 5-2 to Real Madrid (opens in new tab) at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie (opens in new tab).

Liverpool's defeat to Real Madrid was the first time they had ever conceded more than three goals at home in a European match

"We know we have to improve and change things, and we will," Klopp told the media on Friday (opens in new tab). "We cannot do it now, but it's already clear that we have to do something in the summer. For now, we just have to go through this [poor spell] and fight back."

Midfield is where Liverpool are most obviously in need of strengthening this summer, and Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) and England star Jude Bellingham continues to be linked with a marquee move to Anfield.

But uncertainty over whether or not the Reds will qualify for next season's Champions League may well complicate completing deals of such magnitude – or any deals, for that matter. And that's something of which their manager is all too aware.

Liverpool-bound? Jude Bellingham is reportedly valued at over £100m

"It's not helpful [if we don't qualify for the Champions League]," Klopp said. "We have to start doing work [on potential signings] earlier, before we know where we will end up position-wise and European competition-wise. These things are clear."

Liverpool have been ever-present in Europe's top club competition since 2017/18, reaching the final then and last season – losing to Real Madrid on both occasions – and winning it in 2018/19, beating Tottenham (opens in new tab).

As things stand in the Premier League, the Reds are seven points off fourth-places Spurs with two games in hand – although their performances need to greatly improve if they're to make up that ground come May.

Regardless of their Champions League status for 2023/24, though, Klopp accepts that Liverpool won't be spending extravagantly this summer.

"The way that this club is led is by not splashing the money," he acknowledged. "Our transfers always have to be on point. That makes it really tricky. We cannot make four transfers before we know who will leave the club and these kind of things."

James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Adrian are all out of contract at Anfield this summer – while it remains to be seen if the Reds will exercise their option to buy Arthur, who injury has restricted to a sole appearance since joining on loan from Juventus (opens in new tab) back in September.