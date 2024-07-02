WATCH: Should the Romania keeper have done better? Cody Gakpo fires Netherlands in front

After a couple of slow, cagey last 16 ties at Euro 2024, Romania vs Netherlands started with a real energy and verve. Both sides looked full of attacking intent, and an early goal felt quite likely from the off.

And one came inside 20 minutes. Despite some positive play from Romania, it was the Dutch who broke the deadlock through Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

He collected the ball on the left, cut inside and fired a powerful low shot into the near corner, beating the stretching Florin Nita. The goalkeeper might have done better, but the finish was an impressive one nonetheless.

What a goal by Cody Gakpo!!! 😲

It felt like a necessary confidence boost for Ronald Koeman’s side, who had looked subdued and slightly nervy after an unconvincing group stage which included a 3-2 defeat to Austria and a goalless draw with France.

With the quality in their squad, though, there is no reason they can’t go far in the tournament, particularly given what looks like a favourable run of fixtures. If they are to overcome Romania, they will face Austria or Turkey in the quarter-finals.

But there is still plenty of work to do for a Netherlands side yet to truly catch fire. If Gakpo and co can provide the firepower in attack, though, the Dutch could yet have a big part to play at Euro 2024.

