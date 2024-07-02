WATCH: Should the Romania keeper have done better? Cody Gakpo fires Netherlands in front

A moment of quality from Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead

After a couple of slow, cagey last 16 ties at Euro 2024, Romania vs Netherlands started with a real energy and verve. Both sides looked full of attacking intent, and an early goal felt quite likely from the off.

And one came inside 20 minutes. Despite some positive play from Romania, it was the Dutch who broke the deadlock through Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

