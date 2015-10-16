Coleman wary of Martial and Depay threat

Everton defender Seamus Coleman has singled out Memphis Depay and Anthony Martial as Manchester United's main dangermen ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter at Goodison Park.

Martial has been in impressive form since joining United from Monaco, while Depay has also shown flashes of brilliance following his move from PSV.

And Coleman feels Everton cannot afford to lose sight of the duo this weekend.

"They are obviously the new young crop of European talent. Martial has done brilliant in my opinion since he has come in and Depay has looked dangerous," the defender told Everton's official website.

"We have got to be on our guard to keep them out as well as Wayne Rooney, who as we know, has the ability to unlock a defence or score a goal at any time.

"But the squad has been confident going into the last couple of games. The lads are playing well and confidence is up. We are looking forward to Manchester United coming to Goodison."

Martial, 19, has netted four goals in seven appearances in all competitions for United so far, with Depay scoring four times in 13 outings.