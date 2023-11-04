'Completely false' – Real Madrid 'not in negotiations' to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have issued a strong statement denying they are in talks to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe is a long-time target for Los Blancos, but the Spanish side have been quick to refute speculation over a possible transfer for the France forward in the past and have and called latest reports "completely false".

"Given the information recently issued and published by different media outlets, in which there is speculation about alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid CF would like to state that this information is completely false," the 14-time European champions said in a statement.

And they added: "No such negotiations have taken place with a player who belongs to PSG."

Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and angered PSG by refusing to sign a fresh deal in the summer.

The World Cup winner was initially frozen out, but is back in the team now and has 12 goals in 13 appearances for Luis Enrique's side this season.

Mbappe had been close to joining Madrid in the summer of 2022, but changed his mind at the last minute and penned a fresh two-year deal with Los Blancos.

In the summer, he will now face another big decision regarding his future.

