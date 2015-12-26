Costa to miss Manchester United trip through suspension
Diego Costa scored two goals in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Watford, but a late yellow card rules him out of their trip to Manchester United.
Chelsea will be without Diego Costa for their trip to face Manchester United on Monday due to suspension.
The Spain international returned to scoring form with a double as Guus Hiddink's second spell at Stamford Bridge began with a 2-2 home draw with Watford on Boxing Day.
However, Costa was shown a yellow card in the 88th minute following a late challenge on Craig Cathcart.
The booking subsequently rules the striker out of Monday's visit to Old Trafford, when Dutchman Hiddink will hope to pile more misery on under-pressure compatriot Louis van Gaal.
