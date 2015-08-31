Coventry City 2 Southend United 2: Ricketts salvages point for hosts

A Sam Ricketts equaliser saved a point for Coventry City in Monday's 2-2 draw with Southend United in League One.

Defender Reda Johnson volleyed Coventry ahead in the 34th minute, only for Noel Hunt to level for Southend two minutes later.

David Mooney completed the turnaround with a 41st-minute penalty but, after Coventry's Jim O'Brien missed a spot-kick of his own in the 54th minute, Ricketts headed in the leveller 18 minutes from time.