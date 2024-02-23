Deco: What Cristiano Ronaldo did that I’d NEVER seen before in a player

Former Barcelona star Deco believes the technical ability displayed by Cristiano Ronaldo is something that will never be replicated.

The pair played together 57 times at international level and only lost a staggering 10 times whilst doing so. Deco, now 46 and sporting director with the Catalan giants, said it was often easy to get caught up in the sheer talents possessed by Cristiano.

"Ah, simply being around someone who was obviously different, on and off the pitch," he began speaking to FourFourTwo recently. "I was struck by his ability, his speed and the way he played. His game had a lot of intensity.

"He tired out the opposition – he didn’t let the opposing full-back breathe. That was something I hadn’t seen in any player up to that point.

"He always had great technical ability, too. It was amazing to watch him."

The now Al-Nassr forward has continued to break records, even as he approaches the age of 40. He is also expected to captain Portugal at this summer's Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

Many will remember his famous omission from the 2016 final against France, as he was forced to be substituted just 25 minutes into the encounter. Eager to no doubt bring one final piece of silverware to his people back home, many see the competition as the perfect opportunity for Cristiano to bow out.

"I hope I will be at Euro 2024 as there is still a lot of time left," he told reporters. "I hope I won’t have any problem or injury, I hope to play.

"I left Portugal early but it will always be my home. They support me in every stadium in Portugal. The Portuguese must be congratulated too for the reception they gave us and this qualification is also theirs.”

