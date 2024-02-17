Cristiano Ronaldo is 'selfish' – Wayne Rooney explains why Lionel Messi is the GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo has been described as "selfish" by former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney, with the ex-England forward opening up on what makes Lionel Messi the more complete player.

Eden Hazard recently claimed that he was a better footballer than the Portuguese in pure terms and the former Chelsea attacker was hugely criticised for those remarks, but Rooney says he understands what the Belgian was getting at.

Speaking to YouTubers Lyes Bouzidi and CultureCams, he said: "So for instance, Cristiano Ronaldo, his mindset is goals. He doesn't care about anything else, it's goals, that’s all he wants. Whereas you look at Messi, he wants to play a bit more.

"I suppose that's what Hazard is saying, he liked to play – exactly like myself. I saw something that Gary Neville said recently, that Alex Ferguson always used to have a go at me for coming too deep, but it was because I wanted to play football.

"And I could have been a bit more selfish and stayed up top, and maybe scored a few more goals, but I wanted to play. I wanted to enjoy the game and I imagine that's what Hazard means."

Rooney and Ronaldo were team-mates at Manchester United for five years between 2004 and 2009, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League together in an impressive team under Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, Rooney was critical of Ronaldo towards the end of his more difficult second spell at Old Trafford in 2022 and that upset the Portuguese.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said he no longer considered Rooney or former United right-back Gary Neville to be his friends following criticism from the pair.

Ronaldo, who turned 39 earlier this month, is in action for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr against Al-Fateh on Saturday. Next up for Messi, meanwhile, is an MLS opener for Inter Miami against Real Salt Lake next Thursday.

