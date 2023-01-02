Cristiano Ronaldo to be presented by Al-Nassr on Tuesday after record move

Cristiano Ronaldo will be officially presented by new club Al-Nassr on Tuesday, the Saudi Arabian side have announced.

Ronaldo has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Riyadh outfit, which is reported to be worth a staggering £172m per season.

"All eyes on Riyadh as the world's greatest will be unveiled in Al Nassr colours for the very first time," the club said on their website on Monday.

The event will begin at 7pm local time (4pm GMT) at Mrsool Park.

Al-Nassr's stadium has a 25,000 capacity and is expected to be full to welcome the Portuguese superstar.

But fans might have to wait a little longer to see the five-time Ballon d'Or in action for Al-Nassr, with Ronaldo unlikely to take part in Thursday's game against Al Taee in the Saudi Pro League.

Instead, the former Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United attacker is expected to make his debut in the Riyadh derby away to Al-Shabab on January 14.