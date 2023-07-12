Cristiano Ronaldo's side Al-Nassr banned by FIFA from registering new players
Cristiano Ronaldo won't have anymore European superstars joining him in Riyadh for the time being
Cristiano Ronaldo won't be welcoming any new team-mates to Al-Nassr for the foreseeable future after FIFA banned the Saudi Arabian side from registering new players.
According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, the ban relates to Al-Nassr failing to pay Leicester City £390,000 in performance-related add-ons for Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa.
Musa signed for Al-Nassr in the summer of 2018 for around £14m from Leicester City, and subsequently went onto score 11 goals and make 14 assists in 62 appearances for the Saudi side. In his two-season stint in the Middle East, Musa also helped Al-Nassr win the Saudi Pro League title and Saudi Super Cup, too.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that Al-Nassr owed Leicester these add-ons, though the Saudi side are yet to pay. FIFA, consequently, has reportedly issued a ban on Cristiano Ronaldo's club side from registering any new players for the time being.
Jacobs tweeted: "Al-Nassr failed to comply with the ruling resulting in the registration ban. Sources indicate it will be lifted in a matter of weeks providing Al-Nassr now make the payment promptly, which they have indicated they will.
"This is an issue that pre-dates PIF taking control of Al-Nassr. PIF sources stress the new structure will ensure these type of problems and punishments don't happen again. Similar types of cases have been a widespread issue throughout the Saudi Pro League in the past."
Former Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the latest high-profile name to move from Europe to the Al-Nassr, joining Cristiano Ronaldo and David Ospina at the club.
Signed for £15.35m, Brozovic managed to register as an Al-Nassr player just before the latest FIFA ruling. Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid and William Carvalho from Real Betis are both linked, though, and would have to wait until Al-Nassr comply with the CAS ruling.
