Cristiano Ronaldo's side Al-Nassr banned by FIFA from registering new players

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be welcoming any new team-mates to Al-Nassr for the foreseeable future after FIFA banned the Saudi Arabian side from registering new players.

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, the ban relates to Al-Nassr failing to pay Leicester City £390,000 in performance-related add-ons for Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa.

Musa signed for Al-Nassr in the summer of 2018 for around £14m from Leicester City, and subsequently went onto score 11 goals and make 14 assists in 62 appearances for the Saudi side. In his two-season stint in the Middle East, Musa also helped Al-Nassr win the Saudi Pro League title and Saudi Super Cup, too.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that Al-Nassr owed Leicester these add-ons, though the Saudi side are yet to pay. FIFA, consequently, has reportedly issued a ban on Cristiano Ronaldo's club side from registering any new players for the time being.

Jacobs tweeted: "Al-Nassr failed to comply with the ruling resulting in the registration ban. Sources indicate it will be lifted in a matter of weeks providing Al-Nassr now make the payment promptly, which they have indicated they will.

"This is an issue that pre-dates PIF taking control of Al-Nassr. PIF sources stress the new structure will ensure these type of problems and punishments don't happen again. Similar types of cases have been a widespread issue throughout the Saudi Pro League in the past."

Ahmed Musa moved from Leicester City to Al-Nassr in the summer of 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the latest high-profile name to move from Europe to the Al-Nassr, joining Cristiano Ronaldo and David Ospina at the club.

Signed for £15.35m, Brozovic managed to register as an Al-Nassr player just before the latest FIFA ruling. Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid and William Carvalho from Real Betis are both linked, though, and would have to wait until Al-Nassr comply with the CAS ruling.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait to welcome new team-mates at Al-Nassr (Image credit: Getty Images)

