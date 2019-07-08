Monday's big transfer rumours: Daniel Sturridge finds new club?

What the papers say

Newcastle have reportedly looked north in their search for Rafael Benitez’s successor, with the Daily Mirror reporting Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been approached by Magpies owner Mike Ashley. United have been looking for leadership since Benitez’s contract expired and the Spaniard signed with Chinese club Dalian Yifang. But former Liverpool captain Gerrard has apparently rebuffed Ashley’s offer, after only managing the Glaswegian side for 12 months.

The Times reports Manchester United star Paul Pogba is being targeted by Juventus. Calls have grown louder that the Frenchman is unhappy at Old Trafford, with the Italian side seemingly a natural fit as the 26-year-old played for them previously. The Serie A giants are said to be preparing a £120m bid to secure the World Cup-winning midfielder’s services.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is being targeted by Juventus (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham are reportedly on the cusp of signing Welsh international Ben Davies on a new long-term contract. The 26-year-old came to Spurs from Swansea in 2014 and had two years remaining on his current deal, but the Telegraph says the club are moving to lock in the left-back for the long term.

Tyrone Mings has agreed a £26.5m deal to leave Bournemouth for Aston Villa, the Daily Mail reports. The 26-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan at Villa, helping them achieve promotion to the Premier League. The defender’s fee will see the Birmingham side break their transfer record for the second time this summer, after they previously paid £22m for Club Brugge's Wesley.

Dutch left-back Erik Pieters could be leaving Stoke for Burnley, according to the Daily Mail. Pieters spent five Premier League seasons with the Potters before being loaned to Ligue 1’s Amiens for 2018/19. It is hoped that the 30-year-old will add some steel to Burnley’s defence which leaked 68 goals last season.

Newcastle demanding Man Utd pay FIVE times Sean Longstaff's transfer value https://t.co/MYSgsNY1FEpic.twitter.com/EupYdNNi1V— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 7, 2019

Daniel Sturridge targeted for stunning Aston Villa transfer | @reluctantnickohttps://t.co/hvppPeU8dx— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) July 7, 2019

Dean Henderson: The England Under-21s goalkeeper is edging closer towards joining Sheffield United after he was left out of Manchester United’s pre-season squad, The Sun reports.

Malcom: The Barcelona winger is being chased by Arsenal but the Gunners are not alone, according to Peuple Vert, who claim that Saint-Etienne want the Brazilian on loan.

