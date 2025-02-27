"Darwin Nunez is an impact sub - someone who can come on and make a difference, but the pressure of Liverpool is HUGE!" Ex-Red's striker offers opinion on Urguyan's time at Anfield

Darwin Nunez has endured a tough time at Anfield since he arrived in 2022.

He made a goalscoring entrance, bagging Liverpool's third goal in the Community Shield, and scored and assisted on his Premier League debut, before being sent off at Anfield on his home debut.

This turbulence has followed him around ever since, with a regular starting spot proving hard to come by and his minutes increasingly limited under new boss Arne Slot.

'The pressure of playing for Liverpool can be a lot if you're not scoring goals' - Nunez warned by ex-striker

Darwin Nunez scored one of the goals of the season against Bournemouth in September (Image credit: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The latest instalment in his Liverpool career has seen him somewhat at odds with Slot, after the Dutchman questioned his work rate following a miss against Aston Villa.

Slot was unhappy with his cameos against Wolves and Aston Villa, before publicly expressing his frustration after the Uruguayan did not receive any minutes in the clash against Manchester City.

Darwin Nunez with Arne Slot after being substituted (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nunez has started just 16 games this season, and has been asked to play a role off the bench, which ex-Liverpool striker Emile Heskey believes may be the perfect solution for him.

Speaking exclusively to Betway. Heskey said: "For me, Nunez is an impact sub – someone who can come on and make a difference, especially around the 70th minute when the defenders have been chasing someone else and to suddenly have someone with his pace and his ability to come on and disturb you. I would say that’s him in a nutshell."

Heskey will know better than most the pressure of being Liverpool's number 9 and he suggested this may be something that is hampering Nunez's time at Anfield.

"The pressure of being at Liverpool is huge," Heskey said.

Emile Heskey scored 60 goals for Liverpool in 223 games (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The pressure at being at most of the big clubs is huge. He would have come from a club where there wouldn’t be that much pressure but you’re in the biggest league in the world, you’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world and the forwards they’ve had before is ridiculous.

"You look at Rush, he’s still the club’s top goal scorer. I think that sort of pressure is unprecedented and is tough to deal with at times.

"One thing you do have, is an understanding crowd. They’ve always backed him and they really sing his name but there comes a pressure that is a lot and can be difficult at times when you’re not scoring goals.'

Darwin Nunez introduced himself to Liverpool fans in their Champions League tie in the 2022/23 season

It is looking increasingly likely that Nunez's time at Liverpool may be up, and FourFourTwo thinks it might be best for both parties.

The £70 million the Reds spent on Nunez is not looking the best value for money, and should a substantial bid come in in the summer, it may be the perfect time for both sides to part ways.

Nunez's current market valuation is €65 million according to Transfermarkt.