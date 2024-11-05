David Beckham's former teammate set to become professional referee

A former team-mate of David Beckham is set to become a professional referee.

Beckham - ranked at No.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time - is currently enjoying wholesale success in the United States, with his side Inter Miami continuing to make waves in the MLS.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon has developed quite the career following his retirement but it is one of his pals who is making headlines after he announced a dramatic career change.

Chris Birchall, former team-mate of Beckham, is set to become a professional referee

LA Galaxy duo David Beckham and Chris Birchall celebrate their 2011 MLS Cup success (Image credit: Getty Images)

As confirmed by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), Birchall is set to begin training to become a referee. Having played with Becks at LA Galaxy from 2009-2011, the 40-year-old is seeking pastures news.

He retired from the professional game back in 2017 and enjoyed further spells with Columbus Crew, Port Vale and Kidsgrove Athletic F.C. before hanging up his boots.

Chris Birchall in action for Columbus Crew (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I had an 18-year career and I was fortunate enough to play for numerous teams from Port Vale to Coventry," began Birchall when speaking to the PGMOL recently.

"Then I moved abroad to LA Galaxy and also played international football from Trinidad and Tobago, so I have been lucky enough to travel the world and experience different cultures. Now I am hopefully ready for another chapter

Reflecting on his decision to forge a career as a referee, Birchall explained: "I'd done my refereeing course probably about two months before this opportunity came, so it was something that I went to get into anyway.

"I'd always expressed that there should be more ex-players that should come forward to be ex-referees. I was asked the question numerous times why was that not the case? I couldn't answer and I wanted to experience it myself. Fortunately for me and everybody here, this opportunity came up and I think it is a really good experience for ex-players to get back into the game."

In FourFourTwo's view, Birchall's introduction to refereeing should inspire others to do so, given the amount of criticism that is cast officials way. More transparency is needed and ex-footballers offering to get involved could be an avenue that helps the sport.

Back in September, BBC Sport confirmed 16 former players are set to be trained as referees - including Birchall - with names including Peter Vincenti and Anthony Griffith also getting involved.