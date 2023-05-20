David Brooks makes first Bournemouth start in 598 days after cancer recovery

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks makes his first start in 598 days as the Cherries face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Welsh international has recently returned to action following a long spell out after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, an uncommon and aggressive form of cancer.

Brooks, who is 25 years old, made his last start for Bournemouth when he played 69 minutes in a 0-0 draw away to Peterborough United on September 29th, 2021.

Since he was given the all-clear, Brooks has made four substitute appearances for Bournemouth and has earned a start for the clash at home to Manchester United on Saturday.

With two games left to play, Bournemouth have 39 points and have already secured survival in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are fourth and just a point ahead of Liverpool as the Red Devils looks to seal a place in the Champions League next season.