David de Gea makes remarkable bit of history as Manchester United beat Leeds
The Red Devils goalkeeper's superb longevity puts him right up there with some of the club's all-time Premier League greats
David de Gea made history as he played in Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s 2-0 win at Leeds (opens in new tab) on Sunday, becoming the first non-British player to make 400 Premier League appearances for a single club.
The Spaniard has passed former United goalkeeper Tim Howard to move up to ninth on the list of all-time Premier League appearances among non-Brits.
He's also drawn level with Gary Neville for the most outings in the competition for the Red Devils – although he still has some way to go to catch Paul Scholes (499) and, especially, Ryan Giggs (632).
To put De Gea's achievement into context, recent research by The Times (via the official Manchester United website) (opens in new tab) revealed that only two non-British players in the history of the English top flight have featured more times for one club than De Gea: Bruce Grobbelaar and Bert Trautmann, who starred for Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Manchester City (opens in new tab) respectively.
De Gea could write his name into the history books again next week: he's now just two clean sheets short of breaking Peter Schmeichel's all-time United record of 180.
Erik ten Hag's side travel to Barcelona (opens in new tab) for the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday, before returning to Premier League action at home to Leicester (opens in new tab) on Sunday.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
