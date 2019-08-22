Why Manchester United are a little concerned about David de Gea's new contract

The 28-year-old’s current deal is set to expire next summer, leaving him free to agree terms in mid-season for a free transfer to a new club at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

According to The Sun, De Gea has agreed in principle to a new six-year contract worth £350,000-per-week, but is yet to sign off on it.

Manchester United expect a deal to be finalised but are waiting on the Spain international to commit before they can make an announcement.

One potential sticking point is United’s policy of reducing wages by 25 per cent if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, which would see the Spaniard’s salary drop to £263,000-per-week.

PSG are monitoring the situation, while Real Madrid have also shown interest in the player.

Now read...

QUIZ! Can you name the players who've scored 10+ penalties in the Premier League?

RANKED! The 15 best underrated goals from unfashionable Premier League players