De Bruyne and Aguero back for City, surprise debut for Garcia

Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero returned to Manchester City's starting line-up as Pep Guardiola handed a debut to 17-year-old Eric Garcia in the EFL Cup quarter-final at Leicester City.

De Bruyne was City's player of the season as they won the competition and the Premier League last time around, but a pair of medial knee ligament injuries have hampered his progress this time around.

The Belgium midfielder suffered his most recent setback in the previous round of the EFL Cup against Fulham and made his return as a substitute in the 3-1 league win over Everton at the weekend.

Aguero, who has not appeared since heading a late equaliser in last month's 2-2 Champions League draw at Lyon due to an abductor problem, was an unused substitute on Saturday but is back in a City side featuring a more unfamiliar face.

Making his first competitive senior appearance! Eric Garcia! December 18, 2018

Garcia, a Barcelona academy product who joined the Premier League champions last year, could line up in defensive midfield behind De Bruyne and fellow teenager Phil Foden. Alternatively, John Stones could be deployed in the holding role, with Garcia in his natural position at centre-back alongside Nicolas Otamendi.

Leicester boss Claude Puel has made seven changes to the side that lost to Crystal Palace last time out, with Kelechi Iheanacho leading the attack against his former club.

Former Foxes favourite and Manchester City's record signing Riyad Mahrez is in the visitors' forward line alongside Aguero and Brahim Diaz.