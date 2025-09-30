Manchester City set for talks to smash transfer record for 'generational' Rodri replacement: report
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to evolve his team further, with a world-class upgrade on Rodri, following his injury issues
Manchester City are moving to replace midfield lynchpin Rodri, with a transfer-smashing new buy.
The Spaniard has arguably been Manchester City's most important player since signing for the club in 2019, winning the Ballon d'Or in 2024 and becoming conspicuous by his absence last season, when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
The Sky Blues have been patient with Rodri's rehabilitation – but with the no.6 turning 30 next year and still readjusting after his layoff, plans are in place to sign the heir to his throne.
Manchester City preparing for life beyond Rodri with superstar signing
Rodri was left out of City's 5-1 win over Burnley at the weekend with manager Pep Guardiola admitting there was concern that the star had taken a knock on the same knee that he injured a year ago.
City originally used Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan as the deepest-lying midfielder in Guardiola's 4-3-3 before bringing in La Masia graduate Nico Gonzalez in January to play Rodri's exact role.
Gonzalez has failed to convince, however, and now, Fichajes in Spain are reporting of the “growing interest” that City have in Paris Saint-Germain superstar Joao Neves.
Ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, Neves had a transformational effect on PSG in his first full season, forming an outstanding double-pivot with compatriot Vitinha as the French outfit lifted the Treble.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Just over a year ago, FourFourTwo's Matthew Holt called Neves a “generational” talent, noting that, “With an engine that could seemingly go for days, Neves' passing, vision, aggression and stamina make him one of the hottest prospects in Europe,” and it appears as though City agree.
The Eastlands club are preparing an offer of around €120 million for the Portuguese but FourFourTwo understands that PSG have no intention of letting the star leave for figure.
It, therefore, may mean that City will have to break their transfer record, which currently stands at the £100m spent on Jack Grealish.
With Rodri fast approaching 30 and newfound doubts over his ever-presence, the need to find alternatives – and the need for Guardiola to evolve his system – is clear: but Neves could well be used in a number of positions, aside from the defensive midfield berth.
Neves could function in a pairing or play as a no.8 alongside Rodri given his physical capabilities box-to-box, but given Guardiola's love of experimenting, the 21-year-old could even be used in the backline – as despite his height, he is a proficient duel winner both aerially and on the ground, excellent at facing play and could step up into the midfield in a similar manner to John Stones.
Neves is worth €80m, as per Transfermarkt. City are back in Champions League action this week, as they face Monaco away.
