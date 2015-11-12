De Gea 'very happy' at Manchester United

David de Gea is loving life at Manchester United again after putting the transfer saga involving Real Madrid firmly behind him.

The Spain goalkeeper was primed to complete a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but the deal fell through on deadline day after the paperwork was not submitted in time.

De Gea was dropped by United boss Louis Van Gaal while the speculation over his future remained unclear, but after signing a new four-year contract on September 11 has since re-established himself as number one at Old Trafford.

"I felt in that moment that to extend my contract was the best thing to do," he told ESPN. "I'm really happy now, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, where I feel loved by the fans.

"Nobody let me down or disappointed me – these are things that happen. You must look forward and I am very happy now.

"During the [transfer] market anything can happen, it can all change inside a minute. Football is like that. There were difficult moments, strange moments, but they help you to mature. To be stronger.

And De Gea paid tribute to the United fans for welcoming back despite the drama around his future.

He added: "The first game I returned, after all that had happened, was impressive.

"The way Old Trafford received me, it made the hairs stand up. It's very difficult to describe what that day was like. I really appreciated it."