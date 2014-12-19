Di Maria set for possible United return at Villa

The Argentina international has not featured since injuring his hamstring in the 3-0 victory over Hull City at the end of November.

United manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Friday that the winger could return to the fray at Villa Park, although he is yet to reach full fitness.

"He trained with us this week but he is not match fit," he said. "Maybe I select him on the bench, but maybe not."

Van Gaal also hinted that Radamel Falcao, who has not started a game for United since October 5 and has been struggling with a calf problem, could be in line to feature from the off on Saturday.

"He has shown fitness in the training sessions so maybe I shall select him. Wait and see," he said.

United head to Villa in fine form, having won their last six league outings, but Van Gaal insists there is still room for improvement.

"I am still looking for a game that is closer to the perfect game than we have given until now," he said.

"For example, the match against Hull was a great game, and that I have already said.

"I want to see more games like that. We dominated for 90 minutes.

"But too few games we are dominating for 90 minutes.

"When I speak with [former United boss] Sir Alex [Ferguson] he says 'no problem, you have won', but for me it's also the performance that's important, because when you perform well you shall win more."