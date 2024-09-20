Do Arsenal have what it takes to win the title? I still have my doubts, I still think they’re a little bit too emotional at times: Goalkeeping legend assesses Mikel Arteta's title chances ahead of Manchester City clash

Mikel Arteta's reign at Arsenal has seen his progress into 'nearly men', running in close second in the past two Premier League title races behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The Gunners have come on leaps and bounds under the former Spanish midfielder as an ever-improving young side looks set to take the fight to City once again this season, making an unbeaten start to the campaign.

The two sides meet at the Etihad this weekend in what promises to be an enthralling clash as the two sides look to land the first punch in the season-long fight for the title.

Arsenal set to miss out on title, according to Premier League legend

Despite their early promise, former Premier League goalkeeper David James believes the Gunners still don't have what it takes to topple Guardiola's imperious City side, who themselves are looking for an unprecedented fifth-consecutive Premier League title.

"Do Arsenal have what it takes to win the title? I still have my doubts," James told SafestCasinoSites.

"I still think they’re a little bit too emotional at times. I think that could be an issue that rears its head during the season."

Arsenal recorded another famous victory away at Tottenham last weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Finishing in the Champions League positions is great, but Arsenal fans don’t want to go back to the latter days of Wenger finishing fourth every season and winning nothing, they don’t want to be a glorified Tottenham!"

The former Manchester City goalkeeper added that Arteta will continue to have a dark cloud over his head until he lifts another major honour at the Emirates.

"Arteta must win trophies with the club for that narrative to change, and until he does, there will always be doubts about Arsenal and whether or not you can consider them a true force in English football.

"A lot of my Arsenal supporting friends have been saying 'This is the year'. Football doesn’t work like that; you have to take your opportunities when there’s a chance. Arsenal haven’t done that in the last two years."

You can read the full interview here.

