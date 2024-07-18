Does the Olympics have extra time?

By
published

The Olympic football tournament gets underway next week

Brazil celebrate their 2016 Olympic gold medal win in Rio
Brazil celebrate their 2016 Olympic gold medal win in Rio (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just in case Euro 2024 and the Copa America weren't enough for us over the past month or so, us football fans will be blessed by a third tournament this summer. 

The Paris Olympics are about to get underway, with the football competition kicking off proceedings on Wednesday, July 24. The men's tournament is an under-23s competition that will see 16 countries compete for the gold medal, which will awarded at the Parcs des Princes on August 9. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.