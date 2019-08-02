Donny van de Beek confirms Real Madrid interest – and he’s already agreed a contract

Reports on Thursday suggested that the Bernabeu outfit have turned their attention away from Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and towards Van de Beek.

Ajax’s Eredivisie title defence is set to get underway against Vitesse this weekend and the 22-year-old admitted ahead of the game that the rumoured interest from Spain is true.

“Yes, Real Madrid are interested in me, but you are going very fast,” he said, as reported by Cadena Cope.

“I don't want to talk about what's there or what is not, now I want to be focused on the match against Vitesse.”

Marca reports that the player has already reached an agreement with Real over personal terms and now a transfer fee must be negotiated.

The La Liga giants are yet to submit an acceptable proposal to the Dutch club, who value Van de Beek at €60-70 million.

The Netherlands international was one of the stand-out stars of his club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Now read...

PREDICTED! FourFourTwo’s 2019/20 Championship table

QUIZ! Can you name the 16 African players to win the Premier League