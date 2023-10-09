'Doubtful at the moment' – Michael Owen rejects talk of Liverpool title tilt

Liverpool have made a strong start to the season, and currently sit just one point behind last term's champions Manchester City.

But former Red Michael Owen, who scored 118 Premier League goals for Liverpool between 1996 and 2004, believes Jürgen Klopp's side are still a long way short of challenging Man City for the crown this term.

"Well, outside of Man City, they've got as big a chance as anybody else," Owen tells FourFourTwo via AceOdds. "Arsenal are obviously an exceptional team, and are getting better and better. But Manchester City are the team to beat at the moment. I think it's fair to say that Liverpool did take a little dip.

"Man City have been pretty relentless in how good they've been and Liverpool were up there matching strides with them for years and years. But I do think it's fair to say in the last year or so, they've taken a step back and Man City have stolen the march on them."

Unlike City, Liverpool have had a major squad overhaul to contend with coming into the new campaign, especially in midfield. Experienced players such as captain Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed in the summer, with new arrivals including Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo. Despite the changes, Owen has been impressed so far.

"They had a bit of a wobble, but I think they are back now playing good stuff," the former England striker says. "Whether it's good enough to be as good as Man City is probably doubtful just at the moment.

"But they're in a far better position than a lot of other teams. At the moment, a lot of other big teams are struggling away, and Liverpool are still in a relatively good place.

"As I say, whether it's good enough to be able to collect any trophies, time will tell. Man City are setting the bar high, but they are up there still.

"And I think if I was sending a message to Liverpool fans, it would be, 'Stay patient and keep the faith', because they're still competitive."

