'Down by Christmas': Garth Crooks' WILD Premier League relegation claim

Garth Crooks has extraordinarily suggested that Premier League newcomers Luton will be relegated by Christmas.

The Hatters came into this season as massive favourites for the drop and have lost all three games so far, most recently going down 2-1 at home to West Ham on Friday night as Kenilworth Road hosted its first top-flight in 30 years.

After losing 4-1 to Brighton and 3-0 to Chelsea, Rob Edwards' team showed promise against the Hammers – attempting 16 shots to the visitors' nine – but Crooks has already dismissed the Bedfordshire side's chances of survival.

Luton won promotion via the Championship play-offs last season, having been in non-League as recently as 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Including West Ham defender Kurt Zouma in his BBC Sport Team of the Week, the former Tottenham, Manchester United and England forward noted:

"Zouma was the outstanding defender for the Hammers in their 2-1 win against a Luton Town side that is, so far, just making up the Premier League numbers. It's good to see the tangerine colours of Luton back in the big league once more, but I can't take them seriously and see them down by Christmas.

"They might take a few scalps along the way, but don't let the scoreline fool you: this victory was as comfortable for West Ham as it gets."

Why Luton had to revamp their ground for the Premier League

Luton find themselves second-bottom of the Premier League heading into the international break, ahead of Burnley only on goal difference.

They return to action with a trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday 16 September.

