WATCH: Lionel Messi watched by Leonardo DiCaprio in latest Inter Miami victory

Lionel Messi became the biggest star in MLS from the moment he arrived at Inter Miami, but he had to share the superstardom during their win over LAFC: a certain Leonardo DiCaprio was in attendance.

Leo the one-time Oscar winner didn't see Leo the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner get on the scoresheet as he has done 11 times since the inception of his Inter Miami career, but this was to be no titanic tussle as Messi provided two assists to help his side to a comfortable 3-1 triumph in California on Sunday night.

As Messi looked typically at ease on the pitch, DiCaprio appeared just as laid back as he caught a glimpse of the GOAT (that's FFT verified, by the way) – while enjoying an ice cream.

Leo watching Leo 🤩Leonardo DiCaprio in LA to watch Messi and #InterMiamiCF take on #LAFC pic.twitter.com/XOUTKBwLPRSeptember 4, 2023 See more

The star of The Wolf of Wall Street and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood wasn't the only A-lister present at the BMO Stadium: fellow actor Owen Wilson, pop star Selena Gomez, NBA icon LeBron James and even Prince Harry were also there to catch Messi in action.

Facundo Farias opened the scoring for Inter Miami, before Messi set up former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba and another Leonardo, Campana, to put the Herons 3-0 up.

Ryan Hollingshead added a late consolation for the hosts, but Messi remains unbeaten after three MLS appearances.

What's your CRAZIEST prediction for this season?

Next up for Tata Martino's Inter Miami is a home clash with Sporting Kansas City this Sunday.

However, that game falls during the international break, so Messi will not ne available.

Instead, the 2022 World Cup-winning captain can expect to feature in Argentina's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia.

Read more

MESSI MLS star takes aim at Zlatan as he notes vital difference

QUIZ! Can you guess these tournaments from their logos?

IN THE MAG Newcastle United, the inside story! Gerard Pique and the Kings League - PLUS Brighton, Rakitic, Merson and more!