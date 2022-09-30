Dundee United face St Johnstone in first match since Liam Fox appointment

Liam Fox takes charge of Dundee United for the first time since being appointed manager on a permanent basis when St Johnstone visit Tannadice in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is fit enough to return to the squad after his recent hamstring issue.

Midfielder Peter Pawlett is still working his way back from a long-term Achilles problem.

Saints are set to welcome left-back Tony Gallacher back for the first time since breaking his leg in early April.

David Wotherspoon is closing in on a return following his ACL lay-off, but the Canada international is unlikely to be risked this week after suffering a minor knock during the week.

Cammy MacPherson (thigh), Chris Kane (knee) and Callum Booth (Achilles) remain out.