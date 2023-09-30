'We’ve got more money than we know what to do with' Blur wanted something better than cash for being on FIFA 98 and they got it

As FIFA game theme songs go, Blur's 'Song 2' – the iconic track of choice for FIFA 98 – is right up there.

In their 90s heyday, the Britpop superstars might have demanded a hefty fee for it's use – but, as it turns out, they weren't really bothered about money in this instance.

They had their eyes on remuneration of a different kind – as Tom Stone, EA Sports' Vice-President of European Marketing at the time explains to FourFourTwo.

(Image credit: Christian Liewig/TempSport/Corbis via Getty Images)

“Sean Ratcliffe, who became head of EA Sports Europe, phoned Blur just as they were about to go on stage in Australia,” recounts Stone of the FIFA 98 agreement.

“Sean said to them, ‘We want Song 2 – what can we give you?’ and I think it was Damon Albarn who replied, ‘We’ve got more money than we know what to do with, but what we can’t get is tickets to the World Cup final’.

We knew how to get them, so we secured four tickets for the 1998 World Cup Final and the deal was done."

Woohoo!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FIFA '98 was the first time EA Sports included a soundtrack on the game. Music used in FIFA quickly became a big thing for bands' marketing and record sales.

Music was a popular bi-product in the best-selling franchise. Typical sound tracks over the last 15 years have been a mix of up-and-coming artists, as well as already established music that has been given a new lease of life by the game.

EA Sports could even be credited with helping launch the careers of some world famous artists like Avril Lavigne (above).

Blur were already world-famous and rich by the time EA Sports secured Song 2 for FIFA '98, but their song isn't the most streamed FIFA-anthem. That honour goes to Glass Animals for their track, Heat Waves, which has an incredible 1,946,964,717 plays.

More EA Sports FC stories

With EA Sports FC 24 out, FFT has the complete guide to football's biggest game.

We have a guide to the best wonderkids, the best free agents and the best bargains available to sign in Career Mode. We also have lists of the fastest players in the game, the best passers, the best free-kick takers, the best tacklers, the best finishers – and of course, all 5-star weak foot players and all 5-star skill move players.

If you're a player of Ultimate Team, we have a full list of the 100+ stars available as Icon and Heroes cards.

Need help with attacking tips or defensive tips? We have a complete catalogue on how to do skill moves, including specific looks at stepovers, the heel-to-ball roll, the Elastico, an explosive fake shot and 'the bridge' .