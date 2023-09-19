"Eddie Howe has a ruthless edge" – Ian Harte reveals his old manager's tough side ahead of Newcastle's trip to Milan

Of all the managers currently operating in the Premier League, Eddie Howe comes across as one of the more mild-mannered.

The Newcastle United boss, who takes his side to play AC Milan in the Champions League this evening, tends to cut a calm, measured and polite figure in most interviews. Yet former charge Ian Harte, who helped lift Bournemouth to Premier League promotion for the first time ever in 2015, when Howe was still in charge of the Cherries, has revealed that there is a tough streak to the gaffer few people see.

"I was a year older than Eddie, when I was at Bournemouth, which is crazy," Harte tells FourFourTwo on behalf of British Gambler. "I think Eddie wanted me to stay around the dressing room after we went up. But that year that they got promoted to the Premier League, I called it a day. That's when I retired from football. I thought it's the right time now, I was 38 at the time. Eddie wanted me to stay on, to try and do maybe coaching or whatever but that wasn't for me.

"I think every manager has to have a ruthless edge to them and Eddie is no different. He's gone up to Newcastle and he's had to make some tough decisions. You look at where they were when he took over, and what they've achieved since and it's been nothing short of remarkable. So yeah, I think every manager has an edge. They need to show the players who's in charge and dominate even the biggest characters in the dressing room when that is required. Eddie is happy to do that."

Newcastle have had an inconsistent start to the season, with just two wins from their opening five matches of the Premier League campaign – against Aston Villa and Brentford. Losses against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton have left the Magpies 12th in the table, seven points adrift of the Champions League spots. Yet Harte sees no cause for panic.

"I think Newcastle will be absolutely fine this year," he says. "Of course they've had a difficult stance to the season but to be honest, every Premier League game people are fighting for their lives. No one would have probably expected Newcastle to go and beat Aston Villa 5-1 and then to lose the Liverpool game they way they did. It was important what they did the other night against Brentford. I think they'll just build from there. I think they'll strengthen again in the next window and be really dangerous under Eddie again next season.

"I think there's a good togetherness within the group and obviously tonight is a cause to celebrate, as they're back in the Champions League for the first time in a very long time. Eddie's a top top guy and a good coach as well. I wish him the best."

