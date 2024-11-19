Ella Toone: Why isn't the midfielder playing for Manchester United and England?

Ella Toone will not be playing for Manchester United in their Women's Super League match against Chelsea on Sunday because of injury.

Toone, who won the Euros in 2022, suffered a calf issue in training which meant she didn't play against Leicester in United's 2-0 win on 17 November.

It was the first WSL match where Toone didn't start for the club in 96 games.

Ella Toone: How long will the England international be out for?

Ella Toone scored in the Euros final for England (Image credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

United manager Marc Skinner has said Toone will be out for six weeks which means she will not be able to play in the Lionesses' final games of 2024.

She may also miss WSL games for United against Liverpool and Crystal Palace. Skinner added they will keep assessing their star player as she rehabs her injury.

Lauren Hemp has had a good start to the season with Manchester City (Image credit: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Toone is not the only player to miss out on the England squad through injury. Lauren Hemp is also sidelined after having knee surgery.

Hemp's club Manchester City has not put a timeline on her return to the pitch.

Chelsea pair Lauren James and Niamh Charles are also not available because of injury.

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman was asked about her injury-hit squad in a press conference for the team announcement before England play the USA and Switzerland on 30 November and 3 December respectively.

In FourFourTwo's view Wiegman should use the injuries as an opportunity to give more experience to younger players. The Lionesses boss said: "That's part of football, and unfortunately you want the best team or the best players in your squad all the time.

"But sometimes players are injured or not available for a reason, and then other players have the opportunity to step up and show, that's how we approach it all the time."

The England squad does feature Gabby George, who has been recalled for the first time since rupturing her ACL.

Who is in the England squad?

Lucy Bronze has over 120 caps for England

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Paris saint-Germain), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders: Mille Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham), Gabby George (Manchester United), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Grace Clinton (Manchester United), Fran Kirby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jess Park (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Ruby Mace (Leicester City)

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jess Naz (Tottenham Hotspur), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)