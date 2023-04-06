Emails reveal UK Government involvement in Newcastle United's Saudi takeover

Issues surrounding the ownership of Newcastle United face fresh controversy after it has emerged that the UK government could have actively attempted to influence the Premier League's decision to green-light the Saudi Public Investment Fund's (PIF) £300 million takeover of the club in October 2021.

When concluded, the takeover was subject to "legally binding assurances" from the new owners to the Premier League that the Saudi government would not be control investment in the Tyneside giants – but this has been called further into question.

Across 59 pages of emails obtained by The Athletic (opens in new tab), government officials appear to play a role in the eventual change of ownership at St. James' Park, something then-prime minister Boris Johnson and Premier League chief executive Richards Masters have always denied.

At the time of the takeover, Masters claimed there was "no pressure applied" by the government.

Johnson also said: "These are commercial matters for the parties concerned. The government was not involved at any point in the takeover talks on the sale of Newcastle United."

Chairman of Newcastle United, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, may be investigated by the Premier League (Image credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

However, emails reveal that government officials met with Saudi officials to discuss the takeover, while then-Foreign Office minister James Cleverly was asked for updates on the takeover from the Saudi ambassador.

According to the documents, which were obtained under the freedom of information act, the UK government considered that a failed Saudi takeover of Newcastle United could be an "immediate risk" to the relationship between the two countries, with a £30 billion investment plan agreed between the two countries in 2018. This direct investment into the UK is planned to take place over a 10-year period as part of Mohammed Bin Salman's 'Vision 2030 plan' which aims to diversify the Saudi economy to become less reliant on oil and gas.

The high profile deal is highlighted in one email sent by the UK's deputy ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Richard Oppenheim.

"The purchase of Newcastle United by KSA's Sovereign Wealth Fund would be a valuable boost to the relationship and signal of intent for further Saudi investment in the North East," it read.

This investigation by The Athletic comes just a week after PIF's ownership in Newcastle came under government scrutiny.

In a US court case last month, lawyers representing LIV Golf – also owned by the PIF – described Newcastle United chairman and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as "a sitting minister of the government" with "sovereign immunity".

When asked about the statements last week by Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee member Clive Efford MP, Masters claimed he couldn't "really comment on it", even to the point of being unable to state if the Premier League were investigating the matter.

"The time when the Premier League comments publicly on regulatory issues is when it's charged," he said. "And at the end of the process when an independent panel has decided whether any rule breaches have actually taken place. The investigatory process, we don't talk about at all."