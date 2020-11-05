Empty stadiums has no impact on St Johnstone’s goalscoring issues – Craig Bryson

St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson insists playing in empty stadiums has had no impact on his side’s inconsistent start to the new campaign in front of goal.

Saints go into Friday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Bryson’s former club Kilmarnock having hit 12 goals in two games last month – double the total from the rest of their campaign.

Normal service appeared to have been resumed in their goalless draw against Dundee United two weeks ago, but Bryson is adamant it is a simple matter of his side starting to convert their chances.

Bryson said: “I don’t think it’s got any factor or not whether we’ve got any fans in the stadium – we’ve still got the same chance to score.

“Everybody adapts differently to the situation and for me I don’t mind it, it is another chance to go out and express yourself and play free from pressure.

“There is going to have to come a point in this season when we’re going to have to stop talking about taking our chances, and actually start to do it on the pitch.”

Saints’ 7-0 League Cup win over Brechin last month paved the way for a 5-3 Premiership win at Hamilton, but Bryson’s side still go into their clash with Killie sitting fourth from bottom of the table.

Bryson, who joined Saints this summer after a disappointing spell at Aberdeen was abridged by an ankle injury, admitted he will always have a soft spot for Kilmarnock, for whom he made 118 appearances including his top-flight debut.

“I’ll never forget what Kilmarnock have done for me in my career,” added Bryson. “They gave me the chance to step up from the first division to the SPL, and I will always be grateful for that.”