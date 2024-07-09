England fans send Euro 2024 selection message to Gareth Southgate as two-thirds demand major change

Despite a somewhat stuttering Euro 2024 campaign so far, England find themselves just 90 minutes away from this weekend’s final. Gareth Southgate’s men will take on the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday evening, with either France or Spain awaiting in Berlin this weekend.

After an underwhelming group stage, the Three Lions needed penalties to win their quarter-final against Switzerland, while their dramatic last-16 win over Slovakia came after a stoppage-time equaliser from Jude Bellingham and a Harry Kane extra-time winner.

Southgate has chopped and changed his midfield throughout the tournament and now England fans are calling on him to make another major change.

VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

Phil Foden was perhaps the best player in the Premier League last season, netting a career-high 27 goals across all competitions, but has struggled to replicate that form in Germany. This has partly been down to Southgate installing the Manchester City man on the left-hand side at the start of the tournament before he occupied a more familiar central role against Switzerland after Southgate moved to five at the back.

Despite this switch last time out, 66 per cent of England fans survey by Sky Bet want to see Southgate ruthlessly take Foden out of the starting XI, as they called for Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer to take his place.

Palmer has impressed in his appearances off the bench in Germany and was the first player to take a penalty in the shootout against Switzerland, with his confident strike setting the tone for the rest of his teammates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cole Palmer has impressed off the bench for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Southgate’s move to five at the back was welcomed by the fans surveyed, with 71 per cent calling for him to keep that shape, with just 29 per cent wanting to revert to a back four.

The supporters were also quizzed on who England’s most important player is, with 27 per cent opting for Bukayo Saka, who netted the equaliser against the Swiss, with only Jude Bellingham (29 per cent) ahead of him. Next up was goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world and catch the final stages of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

'You watch Harry Kane and say there’s something not right, he’s not sharp, he’s not in the box and at some point England are going to need to make a decision’ Ian Wright on Gareth Southgate’s big call

England have stayed alive at Euro 2024 and avoided recklessness that might lead to disaster but it has been joyless and filled with fear and trepidation

Buddies, no linking and Pickford the chaperone: how England used psychological tricks to beat Switzerland in their Euro 2024 penalty shootout