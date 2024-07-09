England fans send Euro 2024 selection message to Gareth Southgate as two-thirds demand major change

England take on the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday evening with supporters wanting to see a key change

England boss Gareth Southgate
England boss Gareth Southgate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a somewhat stuttering Euro 2024 campaign so far, England find themselves just 90 minutes away from this weekend’s final. Gareth Southgate’s men will take on the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday evening, with either France or Spain awaiting in Berlin this weekend. 

After an underwhelming group stage, the Three Lions needed penalties to win their quarter-final against Switzerland, while their dramatic last-16 win over Slovakia came after a stoppage-time equaliser from Jude Bellingham and a Harry Kane extra-time winner.

Joe Mewis
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.