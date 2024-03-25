England names to disappear from shirts in Belgium friendly - to raise awareness of dementia

No, you're not seeing things – Jude Bellingham will play with just a number against Belgium, for the second half

England will start the game against Belgium with names on the backs of shirts – only for them to disappear in the second half.

It's all part of a campaign to raise awareness of dementia, with the national team taking part in the initiative as part of a partnership between Alzheimer’s Society and the FA. With almost a million people living with the disease in the UK, it's estimated that one in three people will develop dementia in their lifetime – and there still isn't a known cure.

The disappearance of the names from shirts tomorrow night is intended to throw a spotlight onto the cruelty of how dementia can rob its victims of their memories – and with plenty of conversation around England shirts at the moment, perhaps this is a campaign that will kickstart positive conversation around a serious disease.

England women have taken part in a similar campaign to raise awareness of dementia (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“We hope this striking gesture with the player’s shirts will once again get fans across the country talking, and thinking about the signs and symptoms of dementia,” Kate Lee, the charity’s chief executive.

“By using football to shine a spotlight and increase awareness of dementia symptoms, we hope to not only encourage fans to donate towards our early diagnosis research, but also to support their loved ones just as much as they support their football team.

“This means taking crucial first steps in seeking a diagnosis if they suspect someone they care about may be affected. A diagnosis can be daunting but it’s better to know.”

The custom shirts will be auctioned after the match to raise funds to support Alzheimer’s Society research.

