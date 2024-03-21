Why Nike have changed the St George’s Cross on the new England kit?

The new England kits that will be worn in this summer’s European Championship have been revealed, with a bold decision by manufactures Nike sparking controversy.

It’s not the left-field choice of a purple away kit that has got the ire of a certain section of social media users, but the choice to alter the colours of the St George’s Cross on the back of the shirt.

The cross features a gradient of blues, reds and purple in what Nike described as a ‘playful update’ that ‘appears on the collar to unite and inspire’ in a tweet.

England's new home shirt (Image credit: Nike)

This has led to something of backlash online, with the likes of Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson among those to criticise the design on social media.

According to the Daily Mail, Nike have no plans to alter or recall the shirt, which is believed to be selling fast.

They quote a spokesperson as saying: 'The England 2024 Home kit disrupts history with a modern take on a classic. The trim on the cuffs takes its cues from the training gear worn by England’s 1966 heroes, with a gradient of blues and reds topped with purple. The same colours also feature an interpretation of the flag of St. George on the back of the collar.'

With the European Championship kicking off in just 85 days, the prospect of any climbdown from Nike and subsequent recall is remote.

This is not the first time that the St George’s Cross has been altered on an England kit, with former Joy Division and New Order record sleeve designer Peter Saville adding small red, blue, green and purple crosses to the shoulders of the Three Lions home shirt he designed in 2010.

England's 2010-12 home shirt featured multicoloured St George's Cross' on the back (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Factory Records icon said at the time that his design reflected the fact that England "one of the most culturally diverse nations in the world”.

He added: "Both the nation and the fans themselves are more diverse than ever before - whether that's differences in politics, religion, ethnicity, fashions, music and art.”

“The landscape of England has shifted dramatically over the past couple of decades and we are now one of the most culturally diverse nations in the world.

"The reality of modern England is expressed in this pattern as it reclaims the St George's cross to positively represent our contemporary society."

