Eric Dier on bench as Bayern Munich lose ground in title race with shock home defeat

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier was on the bench for Bayern Munich as the Bavarians lost ground in the Bundesliga title race with a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Former Bayern player Mitchell Weiser scored the only goal of the game as he shook off a challenge from Alphonso Davies and blasted a shot past Manuel Neuer after 59 minutes.

Thomas Tuchel's side were unable to recover in a subdued showing, with Harry Kane off target with a header later in the game.

It was the first time since 2020 – and in 66 matches – that Bayern had failed to score at home.

"It was a deserved win for Werder," Tuchel said after the game. "For 70 minutes we did not play as a team that wants to win, to battle for the title.

"We only did it for 20 minutes. We allowed too many counter attacks, we allowed too much space, we were sloppy. For us it is a big setback and we need to make it better on Wednesday (against Union Berlin).

"This is not enough to reach our goals. When you sign for Bayern you sign for 100%. That's true for the players and the coach and we did not deliver that today."

Bayern are now seven points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, albeit with a game in hand over Xavi Alonso's side.

Dier was named among the substitutes, but will have to wait for his first Bayern appearance since signing from Spurs earlier in the January transfer window.

