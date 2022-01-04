Erik Lamela’s rabona goal in derby on shortlist for FIFA’s Puskas Award
By PA Staff published
Erik Lamela’s rabona finish for Tottenham in last season’s north London derby against Arsenal is on the three-goal shortlist for FIFA’s Puskas Award.
The Argentinian’s effort at the Emirates in March put Spurs ahead, but the Gunners came back to win the Premier League encounter 2-1 with Lamela getting sent off in the 76th minute.
The 2021 Puskas Award recognises the best goal scored anywhere in the world during the year, with Patrik Schick’s long-range effort for the Czech Republic against Scotland at Euro 2020 also in contention.
🚨 👀 Here are the final three #Puskas nominees!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 4, 2022
The Czechs were already 1-0 up at Hampden Park when Schick received the ball just inside Scotland’s half, quickly spotted goalkeeper David Marshall off his line and beat him with a left-foot shot.
Mehdi Taremi’s acrobatic overhead kick for Porto against Chelsea in last season’s Champions League was the third goal shortlisted.
