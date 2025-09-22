Viktor Gyokeres wins Gerd Muller Trophy 2025

Viktor Gyokeres has won the Gerd Muller Trophy 2025.

The Swede has been voted 15th in the Ballon d'Or vote, but also picks up the Gerd Muller Trophy for being the best striker in Europe this year.

The award is given out to the player who scores the most goals throughout a season.

Viktor Gyokeres wins the Ballon d'Or's Gerd Muller Trophy

Viktor Gyokeres was on fire at Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, Gyokeres enjoyed a phenomenal two seasons in Portugal with Sporting.

In 102 games for the Lisbon-based outfit, the Swede netted 97 times, earning his move to Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres earned a move to Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

Gyokeres has started well in North London, too, netting three goals in his opening five fixtures in the Premier League.

The Gerd Muller trophy has only ever been won by a Premier LEague player once before, with Erling Haaland lifting it in 2023.

Last year, the gong was shared between Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

Gyokeres is the first Swede to win an award at a Ballon d'Or ceremony.