Erik ten Hag claims Manchester United are ‘more aggressive and more proactive’ in the transfer market than EVER

Manchester United have already brought talented duo Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to the club this summer

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are 'more aggressive and more proactive' in the transfer market than they have ever been.

The Red Devils have already recruited talented duo Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro this summer, with transfers for Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui already being drawn up as further summer reinforcements.

