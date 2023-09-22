Manchester United looking to 'the next Neymar' in huge power play during club crisis: report

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sign the next Neymar in a bid to turn their season around.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to their campaign, losing four of their six matches in all competitions. Last weekend saw a demoralising defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, followed by a loss in the Champions League away to Bayern Munich.

Manager Erik Ten Hag has admitted that due to injuries, he hasn't been able to field his strongest possible line-up – and with absences stacking up and form dwindling, it looks as if new additions might be a necessity come January.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks dejected following the team's defeat in the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to a report by Fichajes via the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are preparing a bid for wonderkid Marcos Leonardo.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene at Santos and has been heralded as the Brazilian outfit's latest superstar through the ranks, following in the footsteps of the likes of Neymar, Robinho and Santos. The likes of Arsenal and Barcelona have been linked with moves.

The Brazilian plays on the left or up front, meaning that he could well provide cover the likes of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund. Signing a star from Brazil will no doubt enable United to pay a fair price, too, rather than the kind of inflated transfer fee that they have been used to lately.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport claimed that Leonardo was wanted by United back in August, with the starlet likened to Neymar in the past for his precocious talents.

Marcos Leonardo of Santos is wanted by Manchester United (Image credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

Leonardo was ranked in FFT's list of the most exciting teenagers in the world at the start of 2024.

Leonardo is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €17m.

