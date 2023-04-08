Erik ten Hag slams fixture schedule as Marcus Rashford limps out of Manchester United win

Erik ten Hag has called for greater protection for players, after Marcus Rashford was forced off injured during Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s 2-0 win over Everton (opens in new tab).

United's top scorer – who has bagged 27 goals in all competitions this season – hobbled off the pitch late in the second half, 10 minutes after setting up Anthony Martial's victory-sealing goal at Old Trafford.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Ten Hag took aim at the hectic fixture calendar he feels is putting too much strain on top-level players. The Dutchman said:

"We have to wait; [Rashford] doesn't look well. Once again, that is due to the schedule. It can't be that you play three games in six days; we have to protect our players."

"He's a great player, a great personality. I'm so happy I have him in my squad."

This Saturday lunchtime kick-off came less than 72 hours after United's last game: Wednesday's 1-0 home triumph against Brentford (opens in new tab).

Ten Hag's side are in action twice in the space of four days again next week – they host Sevilla (opens in new tab) in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday night, before travelling to Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Beating Everton cemented United's place in the top four of the Premier League: with nine matches to go, they sit three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham (opens in new tab) – who they face later this month – having played a game less.