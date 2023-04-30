Erling Haaland equals Premier League record with 50th Manchester City goal

Erling Haaland has equalled the record for the most goals in a Premier League season, scoring from the penalty spot to give Manchester City (opens in new tab) the lead away to Fulham (opens in new tab).

Haaland's third-minute strike was his 50th this term in all competitions – and his 34th in the Premier League, equalling the all-time high first set by Andy Cole in 1993/94, then by Alan Shearer in 1994/95.

But those were both 42-game campaigns – which makes Haaland's prolific exploits all the more incredible.

The Norwegian hitman broke Mo Salah's 38-match season record of 32 goals when he capped off City's 4-1 thrashing of Arsenal in midweek – a result which may well ultimately secure a third successive title for Pep Guardiola's reigning champions.

Only seven of the 22-year-old's 34 Premier League goals have come from the penalty spot – meaning that even without them, he'd still be three clear of Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race.

And with City definitely having nine fixtures remaining in all competitions – 10 if they reach the final of the Champions League – it's not beyond the realms of possibility that Haaland surpasses Dixie Dean's record for the most goals in a single campaign by a player from England's top flight.

Dean found the net an astonishing 65 times in league and cup for Everton way back in 1927/28.