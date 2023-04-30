Erling Haaland equals Premier League record with 50th Manchester City goal
The Norwegian goal machine reached the latest milestone of his sensational season as he opened the scoring for City against Fulham
Erling Haaland has equalled the record for the most goals in a Premier League season, scoring from the penalty spot to give Manchester City (opens in new tab) the lead away to Fulham (opens in new tab).
Haaland's third-minute strike was his 50th this term in all competitions – and his 34th in the Premier League, equalling the all-time high first set by Andy Cole in 1993/94, then by Alan Shearer in 1994/95.
But those were both 42-game campaigns – which makes Haaland's prolific exploits all the more incredible.
The Norwegian hitman broke Mo Salah's 38-match season record of 32 goals when he capped off City's 4-1 thrashing of Arsenal (opens in new tab) in midweek – a result which may well ultimately secure a third successive title for Pep Guardiola's reigning champions.
Only seven of the 22-year-old's 34 Premier League goals have come from the penalty spot – meaning that even without them, he'd still be three clear of Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race.
And with City definitely having nine fixtures remaining in all competitions – 10 if they reach the final of the Champions League – it's not beyond the realms of possibility that Haaland surpasses Dixie Dean's record for the most goals in a single campaign by a player from England's top flight.
Dean found the net an astonishing 65 times in league and cup for Everton (opens in new tab) way back in 1927/28.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
