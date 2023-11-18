Erling Haaland in 'so much pain' – Norway doctor gives injury update on Manchester City star ahead of crunch clash vs Liverpool

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will miss Norway's European Championship qualifier against Scotland on Sunday after picking up an injury in Thursday night's friendly win over the Faroe Islands.

Haaland took a knock in the 2-0 victory and although he was able to complete the match in Oslo, he was been withdrawn from the squad for Sunday's clash at Hampden Park.

"The injury is not serious, but he has so much pain and somewhat limited function that the Scotland game unfortunately comes a little too early," team doctor Ola Sand said in a statement.

Norway cannot finish in the top two, with Spain and Scotland having already sealed automatic qualification, but the Scandinavians could still progress to the continental competition through the play-offs.

Despite his importance to Norway, coach Stale Solbakken has revealed he will not be calling up another player for Sunday's game in Glasgow.

"It's obviously a shame that Erling won't be ready for the game on Sunday, but we're not going to bring in a replacement," he said.

"This is a great opportunity for the attacking players in the squad."

City will hope Haaland is fit for next Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently top of the table after 12 games, one point ahead of the Reds in second place.

Haaland, who scored 52 goals in all competitions last season, has 13 in 12 Premier League appearances this term and 17 in 18 games overall.

