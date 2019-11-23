Manchester United dealt blow as RB Leipzig handed advantage in race for Erling Haaland

RB Leipzig could sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland for as little as £25.7m, according to reports.

Haaland is one of the most in-demand players in European football at present, having begun the current campaign in sensational form.

The Norway international, who scored nine goals for his country’s Under-20 team against Honduras earlier this year, has found the net 15 times in 12 league games for Salzburg so far in 2019/20.

He has also excelled in the Champions League, scoring seven goals in just four group-stage appearances.

Haaland has consequently been linked with a host of major clubs across the continent, with Manchester United, Barcelona and Liverpool among those thought to be interested in the son of former Manchester City and Leeds midfielder, Alf-Inge Haaland.

However, the likes of United and Liverpool could be frustrated in their attempts to acquire the 19-year-old at the end of this season.

That is because Bild report that Leipzig will be offered the opportunity to sign Haaland from their sister club for a cut-price fee.

Salzburg quoted £85m to most of the striker’s pursuers, but Leipzig’s pre-existing relationship with the Austrian champions has seen them jump to the front of the queue.

Red Bull own both clubs and there are already deep ties between the two, which has seen players such as Naby Keita and Dayot Upamecano move from Salzburg to Leipzig in recent years.

The German side aim to compete for the Bundesliga title this term, and are currently four points behind league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

It is not yet clear how Haaland would react to the prospect of joining Leipzig rather than a club of United, Barcelona or Liverpool’s standing.

However, the youngster’s father is expected to play a big role in determining Haaland’s next move, which is expected to be next summer rather than in the January transfer window.

