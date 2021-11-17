Erling Haaland: Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool all receive boost in the transfer race, as one potential buyer reportedly pulls out

Erling Haaland could be going to Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City or Liverpool - but apparently not Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have pulled out of the race to sign the Norwegian according to reports, realising that Haaland has his eyes set on going to the Premier League and not LaLiga.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is one of the hottest properties in world football with a plethora of big sides looking to striker terms with agent Mino Raiola. Real Madrid were thought to be interested - but it now looks like they will turn their attentions fully to Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to join next summer.

Manchester United were the first Premier League side to be linked with Haaland, back when the forward played for Red Bull Salzburg. United were outbid on that occasion - but have long retained an interest.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worked with Haaland at Molde and the Old Trafford hierarchy are said to be interested in combining him with former teammate Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea have recently emerged as a potential destination, too, however. The Blues signed Romelu Lukaku in the summer but with Thomas Tuchel favouring a front two in recent weeks at Chelsea, the addition of Haaland could well give the west Londoners a fresh angle to work with - while rotation of Lukaku and Haaland, who's had injury problems, would help the club compete on all four fronts.

Manchester City have been linked as well. The Citizens are still on the hunt for a striker to replace Sergio Aguero but Pep Guardiola seems keen on a particular kind of player - and it may be that Haaland is not quite it.

Haaland's game is about speed and finishing - while Guardiola would like someone a little more capable with linking up with the midfield. His pursuit of Harry Kane could well continue into the January transfer window.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are latecomers to the race.

The Reds are contemplating a future without Mohamed Salah and the arrival of Haaland would give the Merseysiders a new dimension for the long-term. It's not known whether Liverpool's interest is concrete right now but should Jurgen Klopp look to revitalise his attack, he may use his contacts at Dortmund to help.