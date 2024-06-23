Euro 2024: Alan Shearer has sympathy with Scotland after 'clear penalty' not given in Hungary loss

Scotland are out of Euro 2024 after defeat to Hungary and Alan Shearer says Steve Clarke's side should have had a penalty in their Group A clash

Hungary's Willi Orban challenghes Scotland''s Stuart Armstrong during the teams' Group A clash at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former England striker and Euro 2024 pundit Alan Shearer expressed his sympathy for eliminated Scotland after they were denied a penalty during their late 1-0 defeat to Hungary.

Scotland came into the game knowing that only a win was likely to be enough to give them a chance of going through to their first-ever knockout stage at a major tournament, and even then only as one of the best third-place sides. A draw to stay third kept that possibility on the table, but still only as a slim chance.

