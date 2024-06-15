Euro 2024: BBC pundit hailed as 'best in the world' in private message from Italy centre-back
On BBC's Euro 2024 coverage, Gary Lineker revealed Alessandro Bastoni had reached out over DM and the former England captain was happy to share the Italian's 'confidential' message
Micah Richards reluctantly revealed during the BBC's Euro 2024 coverage that he received a pre-tournament private message from Italy goalscorer Alessandro Bastoni calling him ‘the best pundit in the world’.
The former England full-back is out in Germany for Euro 2024 as part of BBC Sport’s team of pundits and joined Alan Shearer and Cesc Fabregas on duty for the Group B clash between Italy and Albania on Saturday evening.
Describing Inter defender Bastoni’s headed equaliser for Italy following Albania’s shock record-breaking 23-second opener, Richards said: “Because Albania are zonal, it makes it difficult for them. They’re all ball-watching at the back post, but it was brilliant.
Richards went on: “And a great time to score as well: it just gave Italy the momentum that they needed to go on and kick on for the next goal.”
Ignoring Richards’ entreaties that it was ‘confidential’, Gary Lineker added: “He slid into your DMs, I think they call it nowadays, didn’t he, Bastoni?
“It was so confidential you showed it to us! I think he said ‘the best pundit in the world, too funny’!”
Richards feigned modesty by wailing and saying: “He didn’t say that, he didn’t!”, prompting Lineker to say he had evidence before asking for Richards’ reply: “Was it grovelly?”
The one-time Manchester City and Aston Villa defender confirmed it was, muttering: “I think you’re the best defender in the” – to be met with a chorus of disgusted sounds from Lineker and faux vomiting from Alan Shearer.
Italy are attempting to retain their European Championships crown having beaten England on a penalty shootout in the Euro 2020 final.
Albanian fans had a great bit of good-natured badinage with their Italian counterparts before the game kicked off.
