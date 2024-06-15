Euro 2024: BBC pundit hailed as 'best in the world' in private message from Italy centre-back

Micah Richards reluctantly revealed during the BBC's Euro 2024 coverage that he received a pre-tournament private message from Italy goalscorer Alessandro Bastoni calling him ‘the best pundit in the world’.

The former England full-back is out in Germany for Euro 2024 as part of BBC Sport’s team of pundits and joined Alan Shearer and Cesc Fabregas on duty for the Group B clash between Italy and Albania on Saturday evening.

Describing Inter defender Bastoni’s headed equaliser for Italy following Albania’s shock record-breaking 23-second opener, Richards said: “Because Albania are zonal, it makes it difficult for them. They’re all ball-watching at the back post, but it was brilliant.

Richards went on: “And a great time to score as well: it just gave Italy the momentum that they needed to go on and kick on for the next goal.”

Ignoring Richards’ entreaties that it was ‘confidential’, Gary Lineker added: “He slid into your DMs, I think they call it nowadays, didn’t he, Bastoni?

“It was so confidential you showed it to us! I think he said ‘the best pundit in the world, too funny’!”

Richards feigned modesty by wailing and saying: “He didn’t say that, he didn’t!”, prompting Lineker to say he had evidence before asking for Richards’ reply: “Was it grovelly?”

The one-time Manchester City and Aston Villa defender confirmed it was, muttering: “I think you’re the best defender in the” – to be met with a chorus of disgusted sounds from Lineker and faux vomiting from Alan Shearer.

Italy are attempting to retain their European Championships crown having beaten England on a penalty shootout in the Euro 2020 final.

Albanian fans had a great bit of good-natured badinage with their Italian counterparts before the game kicked off.