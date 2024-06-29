Euro 2024: England handed huge Luke Shaw injury boost ahead of Slovakia clash

Euro 2024 has been frustrating so far for the Manchester United defender due to an ongoing calf injury

Luke Shaw is ready to feature for England at Euro 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)

England have been handed a huge boost at Euro 2024 ahead of their last-16 clash with Slovakia on Sunday.

The Three Lions have been without a natural left-back at the tournament due to Luke Shaw's ongoing calf problem, with Kieran Trippier deputising thus far. Through to the knockout stages after topping Group C, Gareth Southgate has provided a positive update on the Manchester United defender.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.