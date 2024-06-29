Euro 2024: England handed huge Luke Shaw injury boost ahead of Slovakia clash

England have been handed a huge boost at Euro 2024 ahead of their last-16 clash with Slovakia on Sunday.

The Three Lions have been without a natural left-back at the tournament due to Luke Shaw's ongoing calf problem, with Kieran Trippier deputising thus far. Through to the knockout stages after topping Group C, Gareth Southgate has provided a positive update on the Manchester United defender.

Shaw played just 15 times for the Red Devils last season in an injury-hit campaign, struggling to return before the end of the term, as Erik ten Hag's side lifted the FA Cup after a 2-1 morale-boosting win over Manchester City.

According to BBC Sport's Kelly Somers, Southgate is set to be boosted by the potential return of Shaw, who could now feature in some part against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen tomorrow.

"Gareth Southgate did also discuss Luke Shaw and it is interesting because I sat down with Southgate yesterday and he told me he [Shaw] wouldn't even be on the bench or that he would be on the bench but he wouldn't come in," Somers began.

"He has now said that Shaw will be on the bench and he could be available. What a boost that would be for England."

The England boss stated: "Luke wouldn't be available to start [tomorrow], but we'll have a chat with the medical team, see whether he can play a part, or whether he could do with a little bit more training first."

Luke Shaw has 31 caps for England under his belt (Image credit: Getty Images)

