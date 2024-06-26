Euro 2024: How does England's total squad valuation per goal compare to other teams at the tournament?

Gareth Southgate is yet to get his talented squad firing on all cylinders at Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate has been heavily criticised for his inability to get the best out of an undoubtedly talented squad at Euro 2024 so far. England scored just two goals from three games in an insipid group stage, appearing inhibited and overly cautious.

Only Serbia have scored fewer goals than England at the tournament so far, an alarming statistic given the attacking quality at Southgate’s disposal. The lack of creativity was especially stark in Tuesday night’s goalless draw with a stubborn and well-organised Slovenia side.

