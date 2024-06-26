Euro 2024: How does England's total squad valuation per goal compare to other teams at the tournament?

Gareth Southgate has been heavily criticised for his inability to get the best out of an undoubtedly talented squad at Euro 2024 so far. England scored just two goals from three games in an insipid group stage, appearing inhibited and overly cautious.

Only Serbia have scored fewer goals than England at the tournament so far, an alarming statistic given the attacking quality at Southgate’s disposal. The lack of creativity was especially stark in Tuesday night’s goalless draw with a stubborn and well-organised Slovenia side.

Those opting for a glass half full perspective have suggested that performances, at this stage, are secondary to results. England, after all, did their job and now have a seemingly favourable route to the final.

VIDEO Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary

But a glance at the total value of the Three Lions squad might alarm even the most positive supporter. According to Transfermarkt , England have a squad value of £1.28 billion, considerably the highest at Euro 2024.

Accounting for their two goals at the tournament so far, then, that represents a value of £640 million per goal. With Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and various others to call upon, it certaintly feels below par.

France have the second highest value at Euro 2024: £1.04 billion. Didier Deschamps’ side have also only netted twice, so that’s an almost equally unimpressive £520 million per goal. Portugal, meanwhile, with a squad value of £890 million, have scored five times, putting them at a far more respectable £178 million per goal. Likewise, Spain are currently at £163 million per goal, and eye-catching hosts Germany £87.8 million per goal.

Spain have been among the most impressive teams at Euro 2024 so far (Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Austria have perhaps been the most impressive team at the tournament thus far, though. Ralf Rangnick’s high-pressing outfit, with a total squad value of £200.2 million, have scored six times, leaving them on a commendable £33.4 million per goal.

England, then, are not getting the most out of their enviable talent. But there is a long way to go yet at Euro 2024, and a squad worth well over a billion might play a part as the tournament reaches its tense latter stages.

